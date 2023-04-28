Grand Rivers Bluegrass, Beer, & BBQ Fest

Two days of the best in Bluegrass Bands including

Nectar ValleyThe Todd County BoysThe McKendreesThe Wheelhouse RoustersKentucky ShineHigh FidelityKing's HighwayFeaturing 15 Time Grammy Winner, County Music & Bluegrass Hall of Fame Member Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder!

Shop over 20 Arts & Crafts and Speciality Vendors, enjoy the best Southern Barbeque from 10 BBQ Vendors, and try local brews from the Dam Brauhaus, Between The Lakes Tap House, and specialty drinks from Castle & Key Distillery. Don't care for BBQ? Carnival food vendors and specialty food vendors will be onsite as well!

Presented by Grand Rivers Tourism & Sponsored by CFSB and Atmos Energy.

For more information visit grandrivers.org/bbq