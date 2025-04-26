Grand Rivers Bluegrass, Beer, & BBQ Fest

Little Lake Park 125 Payne St, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045

Grand Rivers Bluegrass, Beer, & BBQ Fest

Two days of the best in Bluegrass Bands and Arts & Crafts and Speciality Vendors, along with  the best Southern Barbeque. Don't care for BBQ? Carnival food vendors and specialty food vendors will be onsite as well!

For more information call 270.362.0152 or visit grandrivers.org/bbq

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
