Grand Rivers Bluegrass, Beer, & BBQ Fest
to
Little Lake Park 125 Payne St, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045
Grand Rivers Bluegrass, Beer, & BBQ Fest
Two days of the best in Bluegrass Bands and Arts & Crafts and Speciality Vendors, along with the best Southern Barbeque. Don't care for BBQ? Carnival food vendors and specialty food vendors will be onsite as well!
For more information call 270.362.0152 or visit grandrivers.org/bbq
Info
Little Lake Park 125 Payne St, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs