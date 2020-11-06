Grand Rivers Festival of Lights

The Festival of Lights begins the first Friday of November each year and kicks off the Holiday Season in Grand Rivers.

Over 1.5 million lights adorn Patties 1880 Settlement, the streets of Grand Rivers, Little Lake Park, the marinas and store-fronts of the "Village Between The Lakes". Featured on ABC's the Great Light Fight in 2018 and a tradition for families from all over the United States! This is a must see to believe event!

For more information call (270) 362-0152 or visit grandriversarts.com