Grand Rivers Golf Cart Drive-In Movie In The Park

Join the fun this summer in Grand Rivers at the Golf Cart Drive-In Movie! Enjoy Classic and New Releases all FREE. Come by and enjoy the movie in the comfort of your Golf Cart and bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the film. This is a FREE event sponsored by the Grand Rivers Tourism Commission. The Grand Lakes Fire Department will sell popcorn and sodas with the proceeds benefiting the Grand Lakes Fire Department. Movies begin at 8 PM in Little Lake Park with a 17 foot screen and outdoor theater sound.

May 23

June 27

July 25

August 22

For more information call (270) 362-0152 or visit grandrivers.org