Grand Rivers Golf Cart Drive-In Movie In The Park
Little Lake Park 125 Payne St, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045
Join the fun this summer in Grand Rivers at the Golf Cart Drive-In Movie! Enjoy Classic and New Releases all FREE. Come by and enjoy the movie in the comfort of your Golf Cart and bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the film. This is a FREE event sponsored by the Grand Rivers Tourism Commission. The Grand Lakes Fire Department will sell popcorn and sodas with the proceeds benefiting the Grand Lakes Fire Department. Movies begin at 8 PM in Little Lake Park with a 17 foot screen and outdoor theater sound.
May 23
June 27
July 25
August 22
For more information call (270) 362-0152 or visit grandrivers.org