Grand Rivers Hunter's Moon Festival

The 46th Annual Hunter's Moon Festival will take place Saturday, October 8, 2022. The event is sponsored and hosted by the Grand Rivers Chamber of Commerce. The event will include food & retail vendors, children's activities, a kids costume parade, live entertainment, a parade, and more. 

For more information visit grandrivers.org 

Info

