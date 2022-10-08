Grand Rivers Hunter's Moon Festival
Little Lake Park 125 Payne St, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045
The 46th Annual Hunter's Moon Festival will take place Saturday, October 8, 2022. The event is sponsored and hosted by the Grand Rivers Chamber of Commerce. The event will include food & retail vendors, children's activities, a kids costume parade, live entertainment, a parade, and more.
For more information visit grandrivers.org
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor