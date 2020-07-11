Grand Rivers Street Dance

to Google Calendar - Grand Rivers Street Dance - 2020-07-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grand Rivers Street Dance - 2020-07-11 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grand Rivers Street Dance - 2020-07-11 17:00:00 iCalendar - Grand Rivers Street Dance - 2020-07-11 17:00:00

Grand Rivers, Kentucky 1858 J H O'Bryan Ave, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045

Grand Rivers Street Dance

FREE Event - Second Saturday monthly, May - September.

May 9

July 11

August 8

September 12

Come enjoy the area's premiere classic rock band "Cantageus" from 5 PM - 8 PM.

The street will be closed in front of the Grand Rivers Tourism Office and First Kentucky Bank for the street dance.

For more information call (270) 362-0152 or visit grandriversarts.com

Info

Grand Rivers, Kentucky 1858 J H O'Bryan Ave, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Grand Rivers Street Dance - 2020-07-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grand Rivers Street Dance - 2020-07-11 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grand Rivers Street Dance - 2020-07-11 17:00:00 iCalendar - Grand Rivers Street Dance - 2020-07-11 17:00:00