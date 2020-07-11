Grand Rivers Street Dance

FREE Event - Second Saturday monthly, May - September.

May 9

July 11

August 8

September 12

Come enjoy the area's premiere classic rock band "Cantageus" from 5 PM - 8 PM.

The street will be closed in front of the Grand Rivers Tourism Office and First Kentucky Bank for the street dance.

For more information call (270) 362-0152 or visit grandriversarts.com