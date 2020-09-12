Grand Rivers Street Dance
Grand Rivers, Kentucky 1858 J H O'Bryan Ave, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045
×
Grand Rivers Street Dance
FREE Event - Second Saturday monthly, May - September.
May 9
July 11
August 8
September 12
Come enjoy the area's premiere classic rock band "Cantageus" from 5 PM - 8 PM.
The street will be closed in front of the Grand Rivers Tourism Office and First Kentucky Bank for the street dance.
For more information call (270) 362-0152 or visit grandriversarts.com
Info
Grand Rivers, Kentucky 1858 J H O'Bryan Ave, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family