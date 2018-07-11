Granted at Pioneer Playhouse

July 10-July 21

Granted by Holly Hepp-Galván and Robby Henson

Adapted from the novel by Angela Correll

The highly anticipated final installment in the hugely popular, heartwarming trilogy that began with Grounded! Annie is finally embracing her country roots and racing toward a future with Jake, but wedding plans are complicated by the arrival of her ne’er-do-well father. Meanwhile, Beulah’s friendship with Betty is tested as the women “duke it out” over who’s in charge of the church’s annual potluck dinner. Let the “potluck wars” begin! A Kentucky Voices World Premiere! Rated G

Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.

Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday

Dinner & Show – 7:30pm

Show Only – 8:30pm (EDT)

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.