Halloween Party at Pioneer Playhouse

Funky live music from POWERPLAY!

Dancing! Drinks! Costume Contest!

$25 per person

(Includes 2 free special drinks for those 21 & over plus light snacks)

Have some FUN, and help us FUNdraise for our 70th season under the stars!

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.