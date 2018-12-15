Graves County High School Presents The Candy Cane Classic

The Candy Cane Classic is an annual favorite for the faculty, students and families of Graves County High School. It features holiday music, drama and art and is scheduled for December 15 at 7 pm. The concert takes place at the Independence Bank Performing Arts Center, located at the corner of Graves High nearest the intersection of the Purchase Parkway and Kentucky Highway 121.

This year’s theme is Christmas at the Movies, and guests will enjoy the sounds of famous songs from popular Christmas movies in a variety of genres. The Candy Cane Classic will include performances from Graves County High School’s various bands, choirs, orchestras and drama groups. there will also be a holiday themed art exhibit from GCHS art students in the gallery.

This family-oriented event will also include special appearances from your favorite holiday characters! A photo opportunity will be available with a small donation. Season Event Series tickets will be honored. All other seating will be general admission, with tickets available at the door beginning at 6:30 pm.

All tickets are priced at $6 for adults and $3 for students

For more information call (270) 970-3416 or visit graves.kyschools.us/performingartscenter.aspx