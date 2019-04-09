Grawemeyer Award Winners Present to the Public

Recipients of the 2019 Grawemeyer Awards will present their award-winning ideas at the University of Louisville and the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary April 9-11. All talks are free and open to the public.

Here’s the schedule:

April 9 - Sakiko Fukuda-Parr, Terra Lawson-Remer and Susan Randolph, winners of the Grawemeyer Award for Ideas Improving World Order and authors of the 2015 book “Fulfilling Social and Economic Rights,” will discuss how governments and organizations can address social and economic disparities by using an innovative tool, 1 p.m., Ekstrom Library, Chao Auditorium.

April 9 - Robert P. Jones, winner of the Grawemeyer Award for Religion, will discuss ideas from his 2016 book “The End of White Christian America,” which details the demise of white Christian influence, 7 p.m., Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, Caldwell Chapel.

April 10 - Kent Berridge and Terry Robinson, winners of the Grawemeyer Award for Psychology, will present their “Incentive-Sensitization Theory of Addiction” which examines processes in the brain that play a role in drug addiction, noon, Strickler Hall, Middleton Auditorium.

April 11 - Joël Bons, winner of the Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition, will discuss his award-winning cello solo “Nomaden,” which brings together sounds from diverse cultures, 3 p.m., School of Music, Bird Recital Hall.

UofL graduate and philanthropist Charles Grawemeyer created the awards program in 1984 to pay tribute to the power of creative thought and emphasize the impact a single idea can have on the world. The award winners receive $100,000 each and will be recognized at a gala event April 11.

For more information visit louisville.edu