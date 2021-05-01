Grayson Plant Fair and Spring Fling 2021

Grayson County Middle School 726 John Hill Taylor Drive, Leitchfield, Kentucky 42754

Grayson Plant Fair and Spring Fling 2021

Master Gardener Association of Grayson County KY will be hosting the 12th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling. Admission and Parking are FREE. Plant sales, vendor booths, and concessions will be available. Children's Craft Area and Gardening Educational Information will be provided. CDC Guidelines for Covid will be followed.

For more information follow on Facebook: MGAGraysonCountyKY

Info

Crafts, Home & Garden, Outdoor
