Grease at Playhouse in the Park in Murray

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

Grease at Playhouse in the Park in Murray

Showtimes:

Friday, May 15 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 16 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 17 2:30 PM

Friday, May 22 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 23 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 24 2:30 PM

For more information or tickets call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.ludus.com/index.php

Info

Theater & Dance
270-759-1752
