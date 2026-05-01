Grease at Playhouse in the Park in Murray

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Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

Grease at Playhouse in the Park in Murray

Grease follows the tumultuous romance between "bad boy" Danny Zuko and "girl-next-door" Sandy Dumbrowski amid teen angst, fast cars, and peer pressure. Known for its 1950s rock 'n' roll style, the show explores themes of love and identity.

For more information call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org

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Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Theater & Dance
270-759-1752
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