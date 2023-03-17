Great American Bluegrass Jam at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is bringing together the best of bluegrass the area has to offer to create a weekend experience for any bluegrass fan. The Great American Bluegrass Jam will take over the Downtown Owensboro area the weekend of March 17-19, 2023.

This event will feature the Kentucky Fried Pickin’ Hotel Jam, the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship, The Earls of Leicester in concert at the Hall of Fame, excursions to both Green River Distilling Co and the Bill Monroe Homeplace in Rosine, KY, and much more in collaboration with downtown businesses.

The Kentucky Fried Pickin’ Hotel Jam will be set up at the Holiday Inn where guests will have the opportunity to pick with others from across the country. Jam sessions will be taking place around the clock for anyone to join in.

Just down the street at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, will be the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship. There is no fee to enter and online pre-registration is now open, or you can sign up for free on the day of the contest. Areas of competition include Flatpick Guitar, Fiddle (Jr Jr, Jr, Adult, & Senior), Mandolin, Bluegrass Banjo, Dancing (Junior & Senior), & the Championship Fiddle-Off.

Guests will also have the opportunity to sign up for an excursion to the birthplace of the “Father of Bluegrass”. They will begin the journey at the Bill Monroe Homeplace where Bill was born on the family farm and lived until moving in with his beloved Uncle Pen, whose cabin, high on the hill, will be the next stop. Other stops include the Rosine Cemetery, the Rosine barn for lunch and a little music, and will finish up at the new Bill Monroe Museum.

For those wishing to immerse themselves in other Owensboro offerings, excursions to the Green River Distilling Co will be scheduled with transportation from the Holiday Inn. Downtown businesses will be spotlighted to guests with a full map and listings of ongoing events, live music, specials, and more.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/