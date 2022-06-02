Great American Brass Band Festival 2022

Centre College 500 Walnut Street , Danville, Kentucky 40422

The Great American Brass Band Festival returns to downtown Danville and Centre College the weekend of June 2-5, 2022, bringing world-class brass music, food, family fun and more.

For more information call 859-319-8426 or visit gabbf.org

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
859-319-8426
