Mahr Park Arboretum Bird

Great Backyard Bird Count at Mahr Park Arboretum

Join hike leaders Heather Staggs, Susan Scholze, Michael Meadows, and Chip Tate as we watch, learn, and celebrate birds. Meet at the Welcome Center. Wear appropriate hiking shoes and bring your birdwatching gear.

For more information call (270) 584-9017.