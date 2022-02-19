Great Backyard Bird Count at Mahr Park Arboretum

to

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Great Backyard Bird Count at Mahr Park Arboretum

Join hike leaders Heather Staggs, Susan Scholze, Michael Meadows, and Chip Tate as we watch, learn, and celebrate birds. Meet at the Welcome Center. Wear appropriate hiking shoes and bring your birdwatching gear.

For more information call (270) 584-9017. 

Info

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Great Backyard Bird Count at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2022-02-19 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Great Backyard Bird Count at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2022-02-19 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Great Backyard Bird Count at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2022-02-19 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Great Backyard Bird Count at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2022-02-19 08:00:00 ical