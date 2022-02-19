Great Backyard Bird Count at Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Join hike leaders Heather Staggs, Susan Scholze, Michael Meadows, and Chip Tate as we watch, learn, and celebrate birds. Meet at the Welcome Center. Wear appropriate hiking shoes and bring your birdwatching gear.
For more information call (270) 584-9017.
