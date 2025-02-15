Great Backyard Bird Count: Guided Hike at Carter Caves

Carter Caves The Great Backyard Bird Count

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a fun, family-friendly event where nature enthusiasts of all ages can join Park Naturalists in identifying and counting birds in their natural habitats. Park Naturalists will show an educational presentation on the birds that call Carter Caves home, then do a guided hike of Raven Bridge Trail! So grab your binoculars, comfortable hiking shoes, and notebooks and join us for a fun weekend of bird programming! Meet at Lewis Caveland Lodge.

For more information about the park, call 606-286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov