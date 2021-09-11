Great Train Robbery at the Kentucky Railway Museum
Kentucky Railway Museum 136 South Main Street , New Haven, Kentucky 40051
Be on guard for a gang of robbers rumored to be in the area, not to worry though, law enforcement will be on hand to protect our passengers. Passengers can surrender their loot to benefit the Crusade for Children.
For more information call 800-272-0152 or visit kyrail.org
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family, Outdoor