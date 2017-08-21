Greatest Totality on Earth

Welcome to Hopkinsville, KY and environs – specifically Kelly, KY – site of the longest period of Totality for the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse.

Geocachers are used to putting things “in the Dark”. For those who gather with us on August 21st, 2017 at the Kelly Station Park the festivities will start at 9:00 AM CDT and continue through 10:00 AM CDT. All are welcome to remain for the eclipse which starts at 11:56:32AM (you guessed it - CDT), at "1:30 o'clock" on the sun's disk with Totality starting at 1:24:39PM (CDT – yet again) and continuing for 2m 40s. Or for those of you used to KMS measurements – 2m 40s.

08/18/2017 3-2-1-Countdown 'til Eclipse https://coord.info/GC75PA8

08/19/2017 International Geocaching Day 2017 - Pork Out! https://coord.info/GC75W6X

08/21/2017 Greatest Totality on Earth ! https://coord.info/GC70ZDA

Socialize and sign the log. Why not make a new friend or two and grab a few smileys together? There are several caches in the park. Lots of caches in Hopkinsville and surrounding communities.

Additional parking areas nearby are noted (besides limited parking at the Visitor Center). Parking may be your biggest challenge while in town this week/weekend. Hopkinsville has a small transit system which hopefully will be increased for all the festivities around town. Our motto should be “be flexible – be safe – have fun.” Wear a hat and carry drinking water. It can get hot in the month of August.

