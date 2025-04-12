Greek Sing at Rupp Arena

Greek Sing, one of the most anticipated philanthropic events of the year, is set to take center stage at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, on Saturday, April 12, 2025.Hosted by Chi Omega and Beta Theta Pi, this highly anticipated event will bring together Greek organizations from across the University of Kentucky’s campus for an evening of high-energy performances, friendly competition, and community impact.

Greek Sing is a cherished tradition among Greek life chapters at the University of Kentucky that highlights the talent and camaraderie of fraternities and sororities while supporting a meaningful cause: The Make-A-Wish Foundation. This year’s event will feature an exciting lineup of choreographed performances, bringing themed routines to life through creative storytelling and energetic movement.

Proceeds from Greek Sing will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, reflecting the shared commitment of all participating chapters to support this cause. In the past five years alone, Greek Sing has raised over $950,000 for Make-A-Wish, enough to grant the wishes of 950 local children facing critical illnesses.

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/