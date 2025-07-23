Greenery in Watercolor at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Greenery in Watercolor at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Join Háloy for a summer inspired watercolors class. Students will sketch illustrations of vining greenery on watercolor paper then bring them to life using professional watercolors and gouache. You will leave with a framable greenery illustration. All materials provided. Open to all skill levels.

For more information call 502-276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org

