Greenery in Watercolor at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Join Háloy for a summer inspired watercolors class. Students will sketch illustrations of vining greenery on watercolor paper then bring them to life using professional watercolors and gouache. You will leave with a framable greenery illustration. All materials provided. Open to all skill levels.
For more information call 502-276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org