Greensky Bluegrass with Town Mountain at Paristown Hall

After 18 years together, up to 175 shows per year, nearly 1,000 different setlists, six studio albums, and a litany of live releases, Greensky Bluegrass embodies more than just music for members Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin]. Truthfully, it embodies an ironclad creative bond, familial brotherhood, and a lifelong commitment to fans. At this point, it goes without saying the band means everything (and more) to the Kalamazoo, MI bluegrass mavericks. So, with a wink and a smile, they offer up a cleverly titled seventh full-length, All For Money, in 2019.

Ages: All ages

Price: Standard tickets are $27.50. Day of Show $32.50. Premium tickets are $55. Premium ticket purchase includes express entry into venue and access to balcony lounge with private bathroom and full bar service.

Running Time: TBD

Doors Open: 7:00 PM

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit