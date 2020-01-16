Greensky Bluegrass with Town Mountain at Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall 724 Brent St, Kentucky 40204
Greensky Bluegrass with Town Mountain at Paristown Hall
After 18 years together, up to 175 shows per year, nearly 1,000 different setlists, six studio albums, and a litany of live releases, Greensky Bluegrass embodies more than just music for members Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin]. Truthfully, it embodies an ironclad creative bond, familial brotherhood, and a lifelong commitment to fans. At this point, it goes without saying the band means everything (and more) to the Kalamazoo, MI bluegrass mavericks. So, with a wink and a smile, they offer up a cleverly titled seventh full-length, All For Money, in 2019.
Ages: All ages
Price: Standard tickets are $27.50. Day of Show $32.50. Premium tickets are $55. Premium ticket purchase includes express entry into venue and access to balcony lounge with private bathroom and full bar service.
Running Time: TBD
Doors Open: 7:00 PM
