Greenup County Music Festival at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park

The free festival starts at 5 p.m. with music by Roger Smith of Argillite. The remaining lineup features Emmy Davis at 6:15 p.m.; Bonnie, Shannon & Friends at 7:15; Josh Brown & the Hard Livin’ Legends at 8:15; and Sean Whiting at 9:15.

The amphitheater and concessions open at 4:30 p.m. Games and vendors will also be at the park.

Greenbo Lake State Resort Park is on KY 1, 18 miles north of Interstate 64 from the Grayson exit, or 8 miles south of U.S. 23, the Country Music Highway, on KY 1. Greenbo Lake features an amphitheater, the Jesse Stuart Lodge with 36 rooms, convention center and Anglers’ Cove Restaurant. The park has a 225-acre lake for boating and fishing, campground, tennis courts, and 25 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding.

For more information call 606-473-7324 or visit parks.ky.gov