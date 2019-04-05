Growing Veggies in Containers

Presented by Boone County Cooperative Extenson Service, held at Boone County Extension Service Enrichment Center 1824 Patrick Drive Burlington, KY 41005

Don’t have the space to grow a large garden, but still would like grow your own fruits & vegetables? We will discuss the best varieties & easiest vegetables to grow in containers.

For more information call (859) 586-6101 or visit boone.ca.uky.edu/