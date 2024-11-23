Growing in Gratitude: A Children's Workshop in the Thanksgiving Tradition

Liberty Hall 202 Wilkinson Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Growing in Gratitude: A Children's Workshop in the Thanksgiving Tradition

 Thanksgiving isn’t just about turkey and pumpkin pie! Across the globe, people connect through shared meals to express gratitude for friends, family, nature, and good things in their lives. But gratitude can require practice, so join Liberty Hall for this children’s workshop to learn about the history of the holiday and the virtue of gratitude. Advanced registration required.

For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org 

Info

Liberty Hall 202 Wilkinson Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
Google Calendar - Growing in Gratitude: A Children's Workshop in the Thanksgiving Tradition - 2024-11-23 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Growing in Gratitude: A Children's Workshop in the Thanksgiving Tradition - 2024-11-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Growing in Gratitude: A Children's Workshop in the Thanksgiving Tradition - 2024-11-23 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Growing in Gratitude: A Children's Workshop in the Thanksgiving Tradition - 2024-11-23 00:00:00 ical