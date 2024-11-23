Growing in Gratitude: A Children's Workshop in the Thanksgiving Tradition

Thanksgiving isn’t just about turkey and pumpkin pie! Across the globe, people connect through shared meals to express gratitude for friends, family, nature, and good things in their lives. But gratitude can require practice, so join Liberty Hall for this children’s workshop to learn about the history of the holiday and the virtue of gratitude. Advanced registration required.

For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org