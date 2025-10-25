Guided Fall Shoreline Water Trek Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum

× Expand Guided Fall Shoreline Water Trek Guided Fall Shoreline Water Trek

Guided Fall Shoreline Water Trek

Enjoy a leisurely guided kayak trek at the Arboretum. Take in the beautiful sights along the shore of Lake Pee Wee!

If you are unfamiliar with kayaking and would like to go with a group, this is a great opportunity for you! Seasoned kayakers are invited as well.

Meet us at the kayak launch at 2:00 p.m.

We will have a limited amount of kayaks available. Please call (270) 584-9017 or email mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com to reserve one of our kayaks ahead of time.

Guests are welcome to bring their own kayak or canoe and join us!

For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com