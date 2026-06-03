Guided Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum: Summer Solstice
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Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
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Guided Hike: Summer Solstice
Guided Hike: Summer Solstice
Guided Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum: Summer Solstice
📅 June 20, 2026
⏰ 8-10 P.M.
📍 Welcome Center
Celebrate the longest day of the year with a guided Summer Solstice Night Hike. Join us as we experience the park in a whole new way by exploring the trails at dusk and discovering the sights and sounds of nature after dark.
Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight or headlamp.
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Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor