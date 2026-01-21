Guided Hike: Birding at Mahr Park Arboretum

× Expand Guided Hike: Birding Guided Hike: Birding

Guided Birding Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum

📅 February 14, 2026

⏰ 8:00–10:00 AM

📍 Meet at the Welcome Center

Join us for a peaceful and educational Guided Birding Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum led by Erika Wood, Hopkins County Cooperative Extension Horticulture Agent. This morning trek will take you through beautiful winter landscapes as we listen, watch, and identify the birds that call Mahr Park home.

Participants will also take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count. In this worldwide community science project, birders of all levels contribute to collecting valuable data by counting and reporting the birds they observe. These observations help scientists better understand bird populations and how they are changing over time.

Please bring your binoculars and wear closed-toe shoes suitable for walking on natural trails. Whether you’re a seasoned birder or just curious about our feathered friends, this hike offers an excellent way to connect with nature and contribute to a significant global effort.

We look forward to seeing you at the Welcome Center for the Trek!

For more information, please call (270) 584-9017 or visit mahrparkarboretum.com/