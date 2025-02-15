Guided Hike: Birding at Mahr Park

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join hike leader, Erika Wood for a birding hike at the Arboretum.

Participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count and see how many species you can find!

The hike begins at the Mahr Welcome Center.

Recommended: Binoculars and closed-toe shoes.

