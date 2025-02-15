× Expand Guided Hike: Birding Guided Hike: Birding

Guided Hike: Birding at Mahr Park

Join hike leader, Erika Wood for a birding hike at the Arboretum.

Participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count and see how many species you can find!

The hike begins at the Mahr Welcome Center.

Recommended: Binoculars and closed-toe shoes.

For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/guided-hike-birding/