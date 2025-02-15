Guided Hike: Birding at Mahr Park
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
Guided Hike: Birding
Guided Hike: Birding
Guided Hike: Birding at Mahr Park
Join hike leader, Erika Wood for a birding hike at the Arboretum.
Participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count and see how many species you can find!
The hike begins at the Mahr Welcome Center.
Recommended: Binoculars and closed-toe shoes.
For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/guided-hike-birding/
Info
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Outdoor