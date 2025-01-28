Guided Hike: New Year Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum

to

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Hike the 40-acre forest and kick off the first day of 2026!

Meet at the Mahr Park Arboretum Welcome Center and join trail guide Maria Bailey.

For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Info

Health & Wellness, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
