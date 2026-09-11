Guided Hike: New Year Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum

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Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Guided Hike: New Year Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum

January 1, 2027

12-2 PM at the Welcome Center

Start the new year in nature! Join us for a guided hike through the 40-acre Mahr forest and kick off the first day of 2027 with fresh air, beautiful scenery, and a great adventure.

For more information call 2708214171. 

Info

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Education & Learning, Outdoor
2708214171