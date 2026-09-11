Guided Hike: New Year Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum
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Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
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Winter at Mahr Park
Guided Hike: New Year Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum
January 1, 2027
12-2 PM at the Welcome Center
Start the new year in nature! Join us for a guided hike through the 40-acre Mahr forest and kick off the first day of 2027 with fresh air, beautiful scenery, and a great adventure.
For more information call 2708214171.
Info
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Education & Learning, Outdoor