Guided Hike: Pollinators at Mahr Park Arboretum

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join Kevin Moser on a tour of the gardens and learn about the Mahr Park honey bee program! Meet at the Mahr Park Welcome Center.

For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
