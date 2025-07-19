Guided Hike: Pollinators at Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Join Kevin Moser on a tour of the gardens and learn about the Mahr Park honey bee program! Meet at the Mahr Park Welcome Center.
For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com
