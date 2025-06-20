Guided Hike: Summer Solstice at Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Celebrate the longest day of the year on a guided night hike! The summer solstice happens when one of Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun!
On this hike, you will learn about the summer solstice and experience a guided hike at night.
We will meet at the Welcome Center, this hike will be in the Mahr forest so dress appropriately.
For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com
