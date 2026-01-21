× Expand Guided Hike: Trees Guided Hike: Trees

Guided Hike: Trees at Mahr Park Arboretum

📅 April 25, 2026

⏰ 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M.

📍 Meet at the Welcome Center

Explore the arboretum on a guided hike focused on tree identification and appreciation. Learn about the trees that shape our landscape while enjoying a peaceful walk in nature.

For more information, please call (270) 584-9017 or visit mahrparkarboretum.com