Guided Hike: Trees at Mahr Park Arboretum
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
Guided Hike: Trees
Guided Hike: Trees
Guided Hike: Trees at Mahr Park Arboretum
📅 April 25, 2026
⏰ 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M.
📍 Meet at the Welcome Center
Explore the arboretum on a guided hike focused on tree identification and appreciation. Learn about the trees that shape our landscape while enjoying a peaceful walk in nature.
For more information, please call (270) 584-9017 or visit mahrparkarboretum.com
Info
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Outdoor