Guided Tour by Alun Jones-Nutcracker The Exhibition

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Following the Nutcracker reading, what better guide to comment other than Alun Jones, the Artistic Director for the Louisville Ballet. Jones worked from 1978-2002, and set a precedent for staging classical ballet after he joined in 1975 which reflects the importance of the current director Robert Curran. He created new choreography for the Nutcracker and in 1995 he gave the production updated costumes and sets. He took the stage in some productions as Drosselmeyer. He retired from his position as the artistic director in 2002. Annie Honebrink wrote of Jones: “Under his leadership, the company flourished and grew exponentially. Jones fondly refers to that period as a “wonderful time” and a “golden era.”

This event is included in the price of general admission

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Art & Exhibitions, Dance, Education & Learning
5027535663
