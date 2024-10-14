Guitarist Jason Vieaux at Glema Mahr

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Guitarist Jason Vieaux at Glema Mahr

Grammy-winner Jason Vieaux is described by NPR as “perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation.” In appearances from New York’s Lincoln Center to Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw and the Seoul Arts Center, he has cemented his reputation as a brilliant artist of uncompromised mastery. He is hailed as “virtuosic, flamboyant, dashing and, sometimes ineffably lyrical” (New York Times) on stage.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Concerts & Live Music
270-821-2787
