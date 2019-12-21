Guitarist Parker Hastings to Perform at Kentucky Artisan Center

The Kentucky Artisan Center adds to the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 21, with a performance by guitarist Parker Hastings, of Richmond. Hastings will perform a variety of songs in his distinctive fingerpicking style from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center.

Parker Hastings is grateful for the deep heritage of country, folk and bluegrass music in Central Kentucky. He began playing guitar at age six and at age eight went to a concert by guitarist Tommy Emmanuel after which Hastings declares his life changed forever. He had never heard anyone achieve those types of sounds from a guitar and he knew that was the style of music he wanted to play.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov