Gun and Knife Show at the Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Gun and Knife Show at the Kentucky Horse Park

R.K. Shows, one of the largest Gun and Knife Show promoters in the US, has a reputation for bringing you the highest quality gun shows and hunting supply events. Over 25 years of excellence in the making, R.K. Shows is continually increasing in size and quality. Safety is first at all of RK Shows Events, so we will have security and check-in points for the safety of our attendees and vendors at each event.

For more information call (563) 927-8176 or visit rkshows.com

