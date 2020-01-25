Guns N' Roses Tribute: Appetite for Destruction at Paramount Arts Center

Come grab a drink and rock out to one of the most influential albums in rock n roll history: Appetite for Destruction! The same promoter that brought you the Motley Crue Tribute now brings you Guns N Roses Tribute. We will be playing the entire Appetite for Destruction album and you will have an amazing evening with top notch musicians. Come ready to have a blast and bring your crew.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com