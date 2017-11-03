Guns N' Roses at the YUM Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Guns N' Roses "Not In This Lifetime Tour"

Friday, November 3, 2017 - 7:30 PM

For more information call 502-690-9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com.

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
502-690-9000
