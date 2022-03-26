Guy Penrod at SKyPAC
to
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Guy Penrod at SKyPAC
Grammy and Dove Award winner Guy Penrod fronted the Gaither Vocal Band for fourteen years. His voice and message have inspired audiences around the world.
Tickets are $45, $35, or $25
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music