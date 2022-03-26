Guy Penrod at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Guy Penrod at SKyPAC

Grammy and Dove Award winner Guy Penrod fronted the Gaither Vocal Band for fourteen years.  His voice and message have inspired audiences around the world.

Tickets are $45, $35, or $25

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
