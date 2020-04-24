× Expand Lindsey Jones Photography Shoppers explore the bi-annual Gypsymoon Marketplace.

Gypsy Moon Marketplace at Highland Stables

Highland Stables offers the best bi-annual barn sale in South Central Kentucky called GypsyMoon Marketplace each spring and fall in Bowling Green. Find a juried assortment of handmade, homemade & original creations, vintage and antique treasures, original art, home decor, gifts, funky junk, rescued, entrepreneurs, restored and repurposed items – Small to Large, local photography, jewelry, apparel and more! GypsyMoon Marketplace hosts 80+ vendors, live music, food, and giveaways!

Admission is $10 for a weekend pass or $5 on Saturday only. Proceeds benefit Life's Better Together, a local charity helping neighbors in need.

For more information call (270) 393-2111 or visit gypsymoonmarketplace.com