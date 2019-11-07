Gypsy Moon Marketplace at Highland Stables

Highland Stables offers the best bi-annual barn sale in South Central Kentucky called GypsyMoon Marketplace each spring and fall in Bowling Green. Find a juried assortment of handmade, homemade & original creations, vintage and antique treasures, original art, home decor, gifts, funky junk, local photography, jewelry, apparel and more! GypsyMoon Marketplace hosts 80+ vendors, live music, food, and giveaways!

4-8PM Thurs, 12-8pm Fri, 10-4pm Sat

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit gypsymoonmarketplace.com