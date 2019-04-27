H’Artful of Fun: A Garden Party

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

A dazzling celebration of art and science education! Join us at the place where creativity grows for a magical evening of food, friends and fun. Enjoy Lexington’s best art auction, live and silent auctions, live music, dinner and spirits and artful surprises.

Saturday, April 27th 7-11pm

Tickets $100 / $125 after April 15th

Reserved table for 8, $1000

For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org