HERstory Quilts Exhibit at the National Quilt Museum

National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

HERstory Quilts Exhibit at the National Quilt Museum

HERstory Quilts – A Celebration of Strong Women is the brainchild of Susanne M. Jones. HERstory celebrates the amazing things that women everywhere have accomplished since 1920 when women were given the right to vote in the United States. All work in the special quilt exhibit are original designs that fit a portrait orientation measuring 24 inches wide and 30 inches long.

The quilts feature Suffragists - Women who fought for women to receive the vote; Strong Women - Women who did something that was a first for humankind or for women; Groups - Women who worked together for a common goal, and; Personal Heroes - A relative or individual admired by the artist.

The exhibit will be on display beginning December 7, 2018 and ending April 9, 2019, at The National Quilt Museum.

Organizers have a created a  240-page book to go along with the exhibit, HERstory Quilts – A Celebration of Strong Women. Each quilt highlighted in the book has a description of the woman being portrayed including a brief historical summary of what made her famous. There is also a description of the artist, why she chose the woman to be honored, and what methods were used in the fiber art work she created.

For more information visit quiltmuseum.org

National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
