HIT SHOW A New Musical at Carnegie Covington

HIT SHOW drops you into a jazz-fueled fever dream where the spotlight burns and the truth keeps slipping out of reach. A swanky, noir-flavored musical inspired by the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr. and set against the stirrings of the queer liberation movement, it unfolds like a smoky floor show with a dangerous edge. The lights are low, the martinis are cold, and the night is closing in. Sexy, volatile, and darkly funny, HIT SHOW is a high-gloss hallucination of fame at its most intoxicating and corrosive—a world of flashbulbs, backrooms, and buried secrets where image is currency and identity is a risk. Featuring a cast of four, this world premiere musical blurs performance and confession into an electrifying, late-night experience that lingers long after the music stops.

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com