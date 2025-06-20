HOC: A Bourbon Library at Capital City Museum

Hosted by House of Commons HOC: A Bourbon Library

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating Kentucky’s most iconic spirit — bourbon.

Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Capital City Museum, 325 Ann Street, Frankfort, KY

Enjoy an exclusive tasting featuring rare and premium bourbons, appearances from notable bourbon personalities, and a display of historic bourbon artifacts — all in the heart of downtown Frankfort.

This event is proudly hosted by House of Commons in collaboration with Buffalo Trace Distillery and Capital City Museum.

Tickets: $200 per person

Includes all tastings and full event access.

Ages 21+ only. Valid ID required at entry.

All proceeds benefit the Capital City Museum and Downtown Frankfort Inc. Spots are limited — reserve yours today!Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../a-bourbon-night-to...

For more information, please call 502-696-0607 or visit capitalcitymuseum.org