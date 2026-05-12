HOUNDSTOCK 2026 at Gatton Park on the Town Branch

× Expand HOUNDSTOCK 2026 HOUNDSTOCK 2026

HoundStock

May 15-16

Gatton Park on the Town Branch

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend at HoundStock-two days of live music, great energy, and community vibes in the beautiful setting of Gatton Park. Whether you're joining us for one day or the full weekend, HoundStock is the perfect way to kick back, enjoy great entertainment, and spend time with friends and family.

Event Schedule

Friday: Gates open at 4:00 PM | Event ends at 10:00 PM

Saturday: Gates open at 11:30 AM | Event ends at 9:30 PM

Children under 10 are free and welcome to attend with a ticketed adult.

Ticket Options

Presale Tickets

Friday Daily Ticket: $18-

Saturday Daily Ticket: $22-

2-Day Pass: $30

Walk-Up Tickets (Available at the Gate)-

Friday Daily Ticket: $22-

Saturday Daily Ticket: $26- 2-Day Pass: $30

Re-Entry PolicyGuests are allowed to leave and return throughout the day. Re-entry is permitted with a valid ticket that has already been scanned. Join us at Gatton Park for a weekend full of music, fun, and great memories at HoundStock!

Date and Time: Fri, 15 May 2026 11:30 - Sat, 16 May 2026 22:00

Venue details: Gatton Park on the Town Branch, 795 Manchester St, Lexington, Kentucky, 40508, United States

For more information visit go.evvnt.com/3579705-0?pid=11713