HSG Drag Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop Grill

Experience the excitement of High Stakes Rooftop's inaugural Drag Brunch!

A dazzling celebration kicking off Pride Week!

$38 per person, enjoy a scrumptious coursed breakfast paired with unlimited pastries, all set against the stunning rooftop view. Sip on vibrant pride-themed cocktails and mocktails while immersing yourself in captivating drag performances.

breakfast starts at 10am, performances 11a-2p

Join us for a festive, colorful morning full of glamour, fun, and fabulous community spirit!

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com