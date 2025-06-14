HSG Drag Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop Grill
Experience the excitement of High Stakes Rooftop's inaugural Drag Brunch!
A dazzling celebration kicking off Pride Week!
$38 per person, enjoy a scrumptious coursed breakfast paired with unlimited pastries, all set against the stunning rooftop view. Sip on vibrant pride-themed cocktails and mocktails while immersing yourself in captivating drag performances.
breakfast starts at 10am, performances 11a-2p
Join us for a festive, colorful morning full of glamour, fun, and fabulous community spirit!
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com